Lagos State Government has warned against the sale and use of all forms of fireworks and firecrackers within the business districts in the state.

The warning was given recently by the Special Adviser to the state governor on Central Business District (CBD), Olugbenga Oyerinde, stating that the indiscriminate use of firecrackers is dangerous and can lead to incidents of fires with its attendant hardship to the people and the environment.

Oyerinde noted that apart from the danger of fire outbreaks and the need to protect markets and business premises against the danger, some fireworks have the same sound as guns, which cannot be differentiated by most people.

Uncontrolled distribution, use: Oyerinde said:

“ It is important to clamp down on the uncontrolled distribution and usage of firecrackers to help secure the lives and property of residents as the Christmas and New Year celebrations commence.’’

He stated that the CBD enforcement officers and other security agencies have been directed to discourage the use of fireworks, especially within the business districts.

The Special Adviser reminded the public of the fire outbreak caused by the storage of fireworks on Lagos Island, which led to the loss of lives and property worth millions of naira.

He said, “ It is not enough to have safety regulations; they must be enforced and complied with to prevent avoidable loss of lives and property. As a responsible government, we believe that nothing short of strict adherence to safety rules will be acceptable. Relevant provisions of the law will be applied against erring individuals and organizations.’’

Oyerinde assured Lagosians of the readiness of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to ensure the yuletide season is devoid of fire outbreaks, traffic gridlock, and criminal activities across the business districts.

He urged residents to be vigilant, especially when in large gatherings like religious programs, carnivals, and at clubs.

