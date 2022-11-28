The Young Professional Development Program (YPDP) is a structured two-year program offered by the OPEC Fund to prepare young professionals from OPEC member states for careers in international development.

The program is currently looking for candidates who are committed to and have a passion for international development and who also possess strong academic credentials and pertinent professional experience.

Applicants should have the drive and ambition to help developing countries address their most pressing challenges for social, environmental, and economic progress are needed.

What the YPDP offers: The YPDP provides training, coaching, and mentoring, as well as the opportunity to gain work experience and access professional networks. The program provides young professionals with the skills and knowledge required for an entry-level position with the OPEC Fund.

The YPDP will help young professionals understand how different departments and units contribute to the overall strategic and operational goals of the OPEC Fund.

Participants in the structured talent management program will have the opportunity to contribute to the OPEC Fund’s vision of a world in which sustainable development is a reality for all.

Participants in the YPDP will gain valuable on-the-job experience, access to a wide range of relevant learning and development opportunities, rotate between departments, and benefit from a coaching/mentoring arrangement.

Participants may be offered a job at the OPEC Fund after completing the program based on their performance.

The eligibility criteria: Applicants will be qualified for the program if they meet these criteria:

Are OPEC Fund Member Country nationals

30 years of age or younger at the time of application

Have obtained at least a Master’s degree from a reputable university

Have an excellent academic record

Are fluent in English

Proficient in one or more languages (desirable)

Have a minimum of 3 years of work experience

Specialize in a field relevant to the OPEC Fund’s operations such as Engineering, Economics, Finance, Business Administration, Information Technology, Law, Human Resources, and any other relevant discipline

Have the ability to work in a global and culturally diverse institution

Have an understanding of the OPEC Fund’s mandate

Have the willingness to serve the OPEC Fund, if selected, for a minimum of two years upon completion of the Program

Important considerations: Please, note that applicants are to do the following:

Meet the minimum eligibility criteria.

Upload the Application essay and transcripts under the “Additional documents” section of the application form.

Submit a valid and current email address and email the fund at csd-hrpp@opecfund.org with new contact details in case they change during the application process.

Answer all the questions in the application form.

Ensure that the application essay adheres to the below guidelines.

Application process: To apply, candidates must submit:

A YPDP online application form

A Curriculum Vitae (CV)

An application essay (in Word or PDF format) addressing the potential of development actors such as the OPEC Fund to assist developing countries in overcoming obstacles to social, environmental, and economic progress, and (ii) how you would hope to contribute to development if selected to work for the OPEC Fund. To write your essay, you can concentrate on a region or group of countries, as well as your area of expertise.

Academic certificates and transcripts

The deadline for applications is December 15, 2022. Those offered a place on the YPDP are expected to respond within two weeks.

About OPEC Fund: The OPEC Fund collaborates with developing country partners and the international donor community to stimulate economic growth and alleviate poverty in the world’s poorest regions. It accomplishes this by financing the construction of critical infrastructure, strengthening social services, and promoting productivity, competitiveness, and trade. The work of the OPEC Fund is people-centred, with a focus on projects that meet basic needs such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly for MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare, and education.