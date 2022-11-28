Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has raised alarm over the increase in fire outbreaks in the state in November, warning the general public, especially motorists, to desist from indiscriminate storage of premium motor spirit (Petrol) in inappropriate places.

The head of Lagos Fire Service, Chief, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, noted that the state has so far recorded 129 emergency calls on fire outbreaks in November, with 17 calls received in a day recently.

Adeseye noted that since the commencement of the recent fuel scarcity, some people have devised illegal means of storing the product in unsuitable places such as in vehicles, under staircases at home, or within the premises of their working places.

Adeseye stressed that all these illegal actions have contributed to the increase in the number of fire outbreaks recorded this month.

Premium on safety: Adeseye reiterated that the state government places a high premium on the safety of lives and properties of the citizenry, noting that the nonchalant attitude of the general public to the basic principle of safety is of great concern to the present administration as the total number of emergency calls in November is already much higher than the 82 recorded in October 2022.

News continues after this ad

She said, “The high figure of 129 fire outbreaks in less than a month is worrisome. However, we are extending our safety enlightenment campaigns to all Local Government Areas, Hospitals, Schools, and the grassroots, all in an effort to curb the tide of fire incidents and related emergencies.”

Inappropriate storage: She insisted that fuel scarcity is not an excuse for the inappropriate storage of fuel to the detriment of the lives and properties of residents, imploring members of the public to avoid using jerry cans that have been used for petrol to store kerosene and any other flammable liquids.

Adeseye also advised motorists, particularly commercial vehicle operators, not to store petrol in the boot of their cars and buses.

News continues after this ad

She urged landlords and tenants to be observant and prevent inappropriate storage of fuel in and around their homes while enjoining operators of filling stations to stop the practice of dispensing fuel in polythene bags while allowing customers to cluster around petrol dispensing pumps to avoid scuffle that can lead to fire outbreaks.