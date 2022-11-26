The Global Short Docs Forum (GSDF) wants to bring filmmakers selected from a global call, to attend an intensive online training programme and one-to-one pitch meetings.

The programme will run for over four weeks of masterclasses, workshops and mentoring during which your short film documentary will go from conception to commission.

Highlighted below are more details of the programme, including the benefits and the eligibility criteria.

Details of programme

The annual call for applications is open to all and is free.

Selection is based on the filmmaker’s proven ability and the strength of the story, characters and footage provided.

Longlisted applicants are invited to additional training on pitching and editing, before the final selection.

The selected participants will take part in a 4-week intensive online training programme and one-to-one pitch meetings.

The documentary projects should be up to 30 minutes either in production or post-production, with existing footage.

GSDF 2023 will have a special focus on solutions-oriented stories about people who are responding to social problems, with experiences to learn from. GSDF also hosts GSDF Labs which is a 3-day series of free events on short documentary storytelling, screenings and one-to-one consultations, online and around the world.

Who is eligible?

Filmmakers of short documentaries with new and original narratives.

Open to applications from all over the world, with documentary projects up to 30 mins.

Interested in stories that have a social, political or cultural narrative, including but not limited to climate, health, education, gender, science and technology.

Special focus on solutions-oriented stories, about people who are responding to current problems.

What are the benefits?

Training on pitching and mentoring

Workshops and masterclasses from industry experts

One-to-one meetings with digital platforms

Connection to doc filmmakers from all over the world

The GSDF 2023, will dedicate 50% of the Forum places to stories of people solving social problems

About Global Short Docs Forum

In the past, GSDF has hosted some of the most established international media outlets, including BBC Africa, The Guardian, Al Jazeera, Coda Story, BBC Arabic, CBC, and Our World.

Apply here before the deadline of December, the 13th 2022.