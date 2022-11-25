The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a gain of N517 billion in market capitalization, as bulls maintained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 2.85% to close at 47,554.34 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N517 billion.

As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N25.9 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 4837.9 basis points or 11.32%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as REDSTAREX led 18 gainers, with 8 losers topped by CAPHOTEL at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,554.34 points

Previous ASI: 46,232.37

Percentage Day Change: 2.85%

% Y-t-D: 11.32%

Market Cap: N25,901 trillion

Volume: 98.9 million

Value: N5.52billion

Deals: 2,780

NGX Top ASI gainers

REDSTAR up +9.66% to close at N2.27

REGALINS up +8.70% to close at N0.25

LIVESTOCK up + 8.16% to close at N1.06

PRESTIGE up +7.50% to close at N0.43

AIRTELAFRI up +7.41% to close at N1,450.00

NGX Top ASI losers

CAPHOTEL down – 10.00% to close at N3.06

NESTLE down – 10.00% to close at N963.90

INTBREW down – 2.27% to close at N4.30

GTCO down – 1.48% to close at N20.00

WEMABANK down – 0.97% to close at N3.07

Top 3 by Volume

FCMB– 16,842,91

MTNN – 16,416,748

FIDELITYBK – 7,539,199

Top 3 by Value

MTNN- N3,296,394,058

AIRTELAFRI – N825,727,138

NESTLE- N666,952,742

Market sentiment trended towards the bulls with the market differential of `8 losers surpassed by 18 gainers.