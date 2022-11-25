The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a gain of N517 billion in market capitalization, as bulls maintained their grip on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 2.85% to close at 47,554.34 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N517 billion.
As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N25.9 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 4837.9 basis points or 11.32%.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as REDSTAREX led 18 gainers, with 8 losers topped by CAPHOTEL at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
NGX ASI: 47,554.34 points
Previous ASI: 46,232.37
Percentage Day Change: 2.85%
% Y-t-D: 11.32%
Market Cap: N25,901 trillion
Volume: 98.9 million
Value: N5.52billion
Deals: 2,780
NGX Top ASI gainers
REDSTAR up +9.66% to close at N2.27
REGALINS up +8.70% to close at N0.25
LIVESTOCK up + 8.16% to close at N1.06
PRESTIGE up +7.50% to close at N0.43
AIRTELAFRI up +7.41% to close at N1,450.00
NGX Top ASI losers
CAPHOTEL down – 10.00% to close at N3.06
NESTLE down – 10.00% to close at N963.90
INTBREW down – 2.27% to close at N4.30
GTCO down – 1.48% to close at N20.00
WEMABANK down – 0.97% to close at N3.07
Top 3 by Volume
FCMB– 16,842,91
MTNN – 16,416,748
FIDELITYBK – 7,539,199
Top 3 by Value
MTNN- N3,296,394,058
AIRTELAFRI – N825,727,138
NESTLE- N666,952,742
Market sentiment trended towards the bulls with the market differential of `8 losers surpassed by 18 gainers.
