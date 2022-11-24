The federal government has expressed concern over the rising wave of Nigerian health workers leaving the Nigerian health system to work abroad.

This was disclosed in a statement by the minister of state for health, Mr. Joseph Ekumankama, at the 30th Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting of the Nigerian Society of Anesthetists (NSA) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He noted that the ministry is worried that there are fewer Anesthetists left in the Nigerian health chain as less than 1,000 are left in Nigeria.

Ekumankama, represented by Dr. David Atuwo, director and senior technical assistant in the ministry, said:

“Government is concerned about the rising tide of brain drain and suggestions on ways to mitigate the exodus of the health workforce, especially young anesthetists are welcome.

“We note the fewer number of members of the profession that are currently in the country and I can assure you that the ministry is looking into it.”

The NSA president, Prof. Elizabeth Nwasor, said,

“Our members are leaving the shores of the country to where they are paid better and have better conditions of service.”

She noted that hospitals are not well equipped with technology. Many hospitals do not have oxygen delivery equipment to work with.

“We had less than 1200 before, but now with this massive exodus, we have less than 1,000 of anesthetists for the whole population of 200 million people. “This is grossly inadequate and not acceptable, according to WHO standards,” she said.

For the record: Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the Nigerian Medical Association warned that the brain drain in the health sector may someday force Nigeria to import medical doctors.

They called for a state of emergency in the health sector with a view to holistically addressing the menace of pull and push factors responsible for the mass migration of health personnel to Europe, America, the Middle East, and other African countries.