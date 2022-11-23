Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a gain of N710 billion in market capitalization, as bulls maintained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 2.90% to close at 46,232.37 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N710 billion.

As of the close of the end of trading on Wednesday, 23rd of November 2022, the stock exchange market value stands at N25.2 trillion. Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as NSLTECH led 28 gainers, and 11 losers topped by SCOA at the end of today’s session.

Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 3515.93 basis points or 8.23%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 46,232.37 points

Previous ASI: 44,929.33 points

% Day Change: 2.90%

% Y-t-D: 8.23%

Market Cap: N25.181trillion

Volume: 187.9 million

Value: N1.84billion

Deals: 3,458

NGX Top ASI gainers

NSLTECH up +10.00% to close at N0.22

DANGCEM up +9.98% to close at N262.30

BUACEMENT up + 9.72% to close at N79.00

CORNERST up +9.09% to close at N0.48

PRESTIGE up +8.11% to close at N0.40

NGX Top ASI losers

SCOA down – 9.30% to close at N1.17

ROYALEX down – 8.97% to close at N0.71

ETERNA down – 4.76% to close at N5.40

CUTIX down – 4.72% to close at N2.02

CHAMS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22

Top 3 by Volume

LIVINGTRUST– 30,110,200

TRANSCORP – 26,530,005

ACCESSCORP – 16,392,113

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK- N250,045,276

GTCO -N233,580,179

BUACEMENT- N218,216,697

