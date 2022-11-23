The Federal Government said Nigeria needs to work closely with Canada to achieve collective goals on improving trade, deepening ongoing educational collaboration and many others.

This was disclosed in a statement by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his official state visit to Canada.

This Comes as the FG approved a bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and Canada earlier this year.

FG’s position: The Vice President noted that Nigeria and Canada are two countries that need to work together to achieve their individual and collective goals. He said:

“This position was further reinforced when I met with the Canadian Deputy Prime minister, Christia Freeland. We discussed the areas in which our countries can closely collaborate.”

He added that the conversations held with the Canadian government bordered on improving trade, deepening ongoing educational collaboration, and continuing dialogue on the global energy transition issues and climate change.

“I used the opportunity to speak on Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan and our proposal to adopt gas as a transition fuel on the journey to net zero emissions,” the VP added.

In case you missed it: Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, departed Abuja for Ottawa On Sunday, becoming the first high Nigerian high-level visit to Canada since 2000 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo visited Canada.

Earlier this year the Federal Executive Council approved a bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and Canada. Commenting on the development, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika stated:

“ The approval we got was for the signing of bilateral air service agreement (BASA) between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the government of Canada and this is in accordance with the Chicago convention, to which both Nigeria and Canada are signatori es.”