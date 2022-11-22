“Many individuals in Awka, Anambra State, last week profited from free clinical services supported by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the official presidential hopeful for the APC. The event at the International Convention Center opposite Stanel World, Awka, offered free medical services to so many people in need of medical care.

Maternal care materials were given to pregnant women, and eye checkups and glasses were also made available in form of optical care. Dental care, BP checks, medicine, and health counselling were also enjoyed by everyone present at the occasion. Individuals who couldn’t bear the cost of much-required surgical procedures were likewise recipients of the effort. Surgeons, nurses, and medical professionals were on hand to provide free services to anyone who needed them. Beneficiaries were allowed to sample the future of healthcare, which is one of the main tenets of BAT’s Manifesto.

Many influential individuals also graced the occasion to give all their support. Some of the names include APC state secretary, Comrade Chidi Orji; APC Onitsha South Local Government chairman, Dr. Emeka Agbanu; committee member, Dr. Anaebonam Emeka; committee member, South APC Local Government chairman, Chidi Orjika Nnewi, Dr. Ezenekwe Emeka Felix; and state assistant secretary, Samuel Oraegbunam.

Doctor Dolapo Fasawe, the MD of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency(LASEPA), and Doctor Afolabi Ogunberu, a dental specialist were also among the dignitaries present at the event to witness and ensure the best medical care was given to those in need of it.