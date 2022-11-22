Accenture’s two-year program is a holistic approach to career development. The program is for those who are curious about bringing out their best skills.

It enables participants to match their ingenuity with the latest technology to make incredible things happen.

Benefits of the program

During the program, you will go through a tailored employee journey where you can:

Benefit from a tailored journey to grow with relevant projects

Expand your network

Grow and thrive in a fun and inclusive environment

Collaborate, get support and learn from global colleagues

Be exposed to vast opportunities

Gain access to diverse opportunities across various industries.

The comprehensive program offers a variety of specializations, including SAP, Software Engineering, Data and AI, Infrastructure Engineering, Security, Delivery, Quality Engineering, AWS, Service Now and Salesforce.

Specializations in detail

SAP

To design and implement solutions, combine technical skills with knowledge from Analytics, Finance, Sales, Manufacturing, Logistics, or Procurement.

Software Engineering

To solve complex technological challenges for clients, they design, build, test, and deploy custom-designed solutions using cutting-edge technologies.

Data and AI

Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams of AI and data experts to apply the power of data to AI and change the possibilities for business and society.

Infrastructure Engineering

Learn how to assist clients in realizing their potential and how they develop and operate technology infrastructure, as well as lay the groundwork for cloud computing.

Excellence in Delivery

Develop your expertise in agile delivery for advanced technology solutions and complete end-to-end project management activities across industries.

Quality Engineering

Reinvent quality with an intelligence-driven approach to automated, AI-led analytics within user experience, security, and performance testing.

AWS

Drive innovation in the cloud and be part of the team using the power of the cloud to create value for leading organizations.

Service Now

Design the digital transformation platform integrated with the customer’s core applications combining technical skills with ITSM, CSM or HR know-how.

Salesforce

Analyze business requirements, and process flows, configure and implement business solutions on cloud-based business application Salesforce.com.

