Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) began the week on a positive note with a gain of N93 billion, as the bulls regained dominance, driving up the broad market by 170.23 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.38% to close at 44,662.96 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N93 billion.

At the close of the market on Monday, 21st of November 2022, the stock exchange market value stands at N24.3 trillion.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as NB led 26 gainers, and 7 losers topped by JAPAULGOLD at the end of today’s session.

Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 1,946.52 basis points or 4.55%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 44,662.96 points

Previous ASI: 44,492.73 points

% Day Change: 0.38%

% Y-t-D: 4.55%

Market Cap (N): 24.326 trillion

Volume: 159.5 million

Value (N): 1.95 billion

Deals: 3,607

NGX Top ASI gainers

NB up +9.94 % to close at N45.35

NEM up +9.87 % to close at N4.12

PZ up + 8.72% to close at N9.35

CADBURY up +7.32% to close at N11.00

CHAMS up +4.35% to close at N0.24

NGX Top ASI losers

JAPAULGOLD down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

AIICO down – 5.36% to close at N0.53

MANSARD down – 5.08% to close at N1.68

STERLNBANK down – 1.41% to close at N1.40

JAIZBANK down – 1.11% to close at N0.89

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 35,240,424

AIICO – 29,923,400

ZENITHBANK– 11,479,261

Top 3 by Value

SEPLAT – N 478,431,592

NB -N 263,978,226

ZENITHBANK – N 247,697,286