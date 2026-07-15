Stock Buy Recommendations: Zenith, UBA and Access top Brokers’ list

The Nigerian equities market has begun to recover from the sharp June 2026 sell-off, which erased more than N13 trillion in market value and pushed several major stocks at least 15% below their 52-week highs.

The Nigerian equities market has begun to recover from the sharp June 2026 sell-off, which erased more than N13 trillion in market value and pushed several major stocks at least 15% below their 52-week highs.

The correction affected companies across banking, telecommunications, consumer goods, industrial goods, oil and gas, agriculture and insurance, despite many of them retaining strong earnings prospects and attractive valuations.

By July 13, however, the market had shown relatively strong recovery.

The NGX All-Share Index was up 55.35% year-to-date, compared with 47.43% at the end of June.

The rebound was broad-based when compared with the market’s position at the end of June.

The NGX Oil and Gas Index increased from a 90.21% year-to-date gain in June to 96.62% as of July 13, while Industrial Goods rose from 79.03% to 82.54%.

The NGX 30 Index improved from 46.78% at the end of June to 54.95%, while the Banking Index advanced from 36.56% to 39.74%.

Consumer Goods also strengthened from a 15.57% year-to-date gain in June to 18.72%.

Insurance remained the weakest major sector, although its loss narrowed slightly from 7.67% at the end of June to 6.81% as of July 13.

Against this backdrop, a review of stock recommendations from Cowry Asset Management, Blue Marina Research, Arthur Steven Asset Management and Meristem Securities showed that analysts identified Buy opportunities across almost every major sector.

Banks dominate consensus Buy list

Banks accounted for the largest number of companies receiving positive recommendations across the four research houses reviewed.

The ratings were not identical, however. Target prices and potential upside varied significantly because the brokers used different valuation assumptions and, in some cases, different reference prices.

Zenith Bank: four Buy ratings

Zenith Bank emerged as the strongest consensus pick, receiving a Buy recommendation from all four brokers.

The four target prices give Zenith an average target of about N159.48, with potential price appreciation ranging from 40% to 56.2%.

The bullish case is supported by Zenith’s relatively low earnings valuation, strong return on equity, and dividend profile.

Meristem reported a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 times, a price-to-book ratio of 0.85 times and return on equity of 20.18%.

Blue Marina also projected a 5.6% dividend yield, raising its expected total return to 47.5%.

The key risk is that the share price could approach analysts’ targets quickly following the July recovery, narrowing the remaining margin of safety.

UBA: three Buy ratings

UBA received Buy ratings from Blue Marina, Arthur Steven and Meristem. The average target price across the three brokers was approximately N59.92, implying average capital appreciation of about 46.1% from their common reference price of N41.

Blue Marina presented the most bullish total return estimate. Its projected dividend yield of 12.4% raised UBA’s expected return to 73.6%, compared with capital upside of 61.1%.

The Buy ratings appear to reflect UBA’s low valuation and geographically diversified earnings.

Meristem reported a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 times and price-to-book ratio of 0.42 times, although its reported return on equity of 8.39% was below several banking peers.

Investors must still examine the sustainability of earnings across UBA’s African operations, foreign-exchange exposure and potential asset-quality risks.

Access Holdings: three Buy ratings

Access Holdings received Buy recommendations from Blue Marina, Arthur Steven and Meristem, but its target-price range was wide.

The targets ranged from N32.02 to N86.30, producing an average target price of about N54.17.

However, the simple average is distorted by Arthur Steven’s significantly higher N86.30 valuation. The median target price of N44.18 may therefore provide a more balanced indication of consensus fair value.

Meristem reported that Access traded at only 1.55 times trailing earnings and 0.27 times book value, supporting the view that the stock was inexpensive relative to its assets and earnings

The main concerns are the complexity of the holding-company structure, integration risks from expansion, recapitalization requirements, and the possibility that rapid loan growth could increase impairment charges.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated: three Buy ratings

ETI was rated a Buy by Blue Marina, Arthur Steven and Meristem. The target prices varied from N104.82 to N240.90, giving an average of approximately N154.38.

As with Access Holdings, the average is heavily influenced by Arthur Steven’s much higher valuation. The median target of N117.43 is closer to the estimates from Blue Marina and Meristem.

Meristem reported a net margin of 79.04%, return on equity of 24.43%, price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 times, and price-to-book ratio of 0.57 times. These metrics indicate a low valuation relative to reported profitability.

However, ETI’s multinational operations expose investors to currency volatility, differing regulatory environments and country-specific credit risks.

Fidelity Bank: three Buy ratings and one Hold

Fidelity Bank received Buy ratings from Cowry, Blue Marina and Meristem, while Arthur Steven rated the stock Hold.

The average target price was approximately N23.58, but the upside estimates ranged widely from 5.9% to 63.6%.

Blue Marina was substantially more bullish than the other firms. It also projected a dividend yield of 7.9%, taking its estimated total return to 71.5%.

Meristem reported that Fidelity traded at 5.04 times earnings and 0.82 times book value, with return on equity of 16.29%.

Arthur Steven’s Hold rating indicates that it considered Fidelity closer to fair value at the reference price used. The divergence shows that analysts agree more strongly on the bank’s underlying quality than on how much upside remains.

GTCO: three Buy ratings

GTCO received Buy recommendations from Blue Marina, Arthur Steven and Meristem.

The average target price was about N163.37, while potential upside ranged from 18.8% to 39.3%.

GTCO’s case is supported by profitability and dividend income. Meristem reported a 22.66% return on equity and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 times, while Blue Marina projected an 11.8% dividend yield. That lifted Blue Marina’s expected total return from 36.5% capital appreciation to 48.3%.

Non-banking

Outside banking, AIICO, NASCON, MTN Nigeria, NEM Insurance and Dangote Cement emerged as the strongest consensus picks based on the number of Buy ratings, consistency of target prices and projected upside.

Cadbury also received three Buy recommendations, while Aradel attracted strong bullish calls but was weakened by one Sell rating.

AIICO Insurance — three Buy ratings

AIICO received Buy ratings from Blue Marina, Arthur Steven and Meristem. Their target prices ranged narrowly from N5.64 to N5.80, giving an average target of about N5.70 and an average potential upside of roughly 44%.

The close agreement among the brokers makes AIICO the strongest non-bank consensus pick. The rating is supported by improving insurance earnings, stronger underwriting performance and a relatively moderate valuation

NASCON — three Buy ratings

NASCON was rated Buy by Cowry, Blue Marina and Meristem. Target prices ranged from N263.19 to N333.60, with an average target of about N294.50 and an average upside of 43%.

The bullish view reflects the company’s pricing power, strong profitability, and resilient margins despite inflationary pressure. Meristem reported a return on equity of 39.47%, while Blue Marina also projected a 3.5% dividend yield.

MTN Nigeria — three Buy ratings

MTN Nigeria received Buy recommendations from Blue Marina, Arthur Steven and Meristem. Their targets ranged from N978 to N1,209, producing an average target of about N1,068.77 and an average upside of around 35%.

The ratings are supported by tariff adjustments, growing data demand, continued network expansion, and expectations of stronger earnings. Meristem also cited increased adoption of technology and artificial intelligence solutions as a longer-term growth driver.

Dangote Cement — three Buy ratings

Dangote Cement was rated a Buy by Blue Marina, Arthur Steven and Meristem. Target prices ranged from N1,188 to N1,407.02, resulting in an average target of about N1,299.44 and an average potential upside of roughly 31%.

The recommendation reflects the company’s market leadership, pricing power, strong margins, and dividend potential. Meristem reported a return on equity of 40.72%, while Blue Marina projected a 5.7% dividend yield.

NEM Insurance — three Buy ratings

NEM received Buy ratings from Blue Marina, Arthur Steven and Meristem. Their target prices ranged from N36.97 to N46.15, with an average target of about N42.61.

Average potential upside was approximately 58%, the highest among the clean non-bank consensus picks. However, the wide range of estimates indicates greater valuation uncertainty. The positive case is based on earnings growth, underwriting profitability and relatively low earnings multiple