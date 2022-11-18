The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has explained how he managed to finance the numerous projects in the state currently being commissioned by several political leaders across party lines.

He said the projects were financed with accumulated 13% derivation funds which Rivers and other Niger Delta states were owed since 1999. The funds were recently released by the presidency.

Governor Wike disclosed this while speaking at the commissioning of the new Dr Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Rumueme, Port Harcourt, as part of a week-long unveiling of legacy projects with 6 months to the end of his 2-term tenure.

What Wike said: He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the release of the funds even though Rivers State is governed by an opposition party. He also emphasised that the money was not from Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). Wike said:

“ But the truth is that and let me say it for the first time, so many people ask me, where is he getting this money from? Let me say it and I want the Attorney General to thank Mr President, for monies that were not paid to the Niger Delta states between 1999, the 13% deductions, money that was not paid, Mr President approved and paid all of us from Niger Delta states, and for me, it will be unfair not to tell the public.

“It is not from FAAC money as paid to me as Rivers state, Delta state, Akwa Ibom state, Edo state, Bayelsa state, I thank God and I can say it and that is why today since 2019 till now, yesterday we commissioned the 9th flyover, on December we will commission the 10th flyover, by February next year, we will commission the 11th and 12th flyover.

“The other day we commissioned a cancer centre which we named after our leader, Dr Peter Odili. Julius Berger built it and charged us N25.9 billion, equipped by General Electric, we paid, and no one naira is being owed.

“So I want to sincerely from my heart and on behalf of the government and people of the state, thank Mr President for this because as an opposition government he could have as well said don’t pay and you can’t do anything.’’

