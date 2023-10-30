The embattled Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has insisted that he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the House of Assembly, saying any action taken will be null and void.

This was made known on Monday by Fubara while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex, shortly after the House members, led by their Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, convened to begin the impeachment process against him.

The governor who accused security agencies of compromise, assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy.

Fubara said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time and challenged the lawmakers and others to clearly state his offence.

Will resist unjust process

The Governor said he does not care about being impeached but vowed to resist an unjust process.

Fubara said. “ From what I have seen the security agency is even compromised. They were shooting at me directly but it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day.

“When people here ask who is this Fubara? He is that man that was killed for his struggle. I am not against anybody. I’m not planning anything against anybody that I don’t know where these things are coming from.

“Let it be put on record that whoever masterminded this is trying to shift… I heard some people gathered to do whatever. That is purely rubbish. You can’t sit when there is problem and say you are doing anything.

“What are you doing? I’m the chief security officer. I’m the head of the government… whatever action that is taken here is null and void. For our good people, I know you are prayerful. You have been praying for me. God will see us to the end.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press.”