Live sport streaming service, Showmax Pro, says it has recorded a 111% growth year on year while paying subscribers on the platform also grew by 50% year on year across Africa.

This was disclosed in the recent integrated report released by MultiChoice and shared with Nairametrics. This came as the streaming service is ramping up for its biggest broadcasting event yet – the FIFA World Cup Qatar, where all 64 matches will be streamed live, courtesy of SuperSport.

According to Multichoice, “connected Video users on the DStv app and Showmax continue to grow as broadband penetration improves and online consumption increases. The YoY growth rate for paying Showmax subscribers was a strong 50%, while the overall online user base increased by 13%.”

What they are saying: The company also claimed its addition of local content to its Showmax service helped improve subscriptions for its streaming services. “The local content line-up was particularly strong with titles like Real Housewives of Lagos, Troukoors season 2, Uthando Lodumo season 2, Diiche and Steinheist.”

The company also reported that its premium product Showmax Pro is also experiencing strong growth “supported by the broadcast of sports properties such as English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Europa League”.

The company also appears to be investing in its streaming services by acquiring broadcast rights to the FIFA world cup.

Multichoice also confirmed it has about 3,084 hours of local content up 15% in the period under review.

4K videos: According to the chief operating officer of MultiChoice Connected Video, Barry Dubovsky, Showmax would be bringing a whole new experience with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar by delivering stream in 4K. He said:

“This will be a significant landmark for the whole Showmax Pro team. We’re offering our sports fans the opportunity to watch the world’s greatest sports spectacle in 4K, HD, and on two devices concurrently at an exceptional price point.”

Nigeria contributed 45% in subscription revenues for the rest of Africa business or 4.3 billion rands

