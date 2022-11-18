The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed on a positive note with a gain of N262 billion as the bulls regained dominance, driving up the broad market by 481.51 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.09% to close at 44,492.73 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N262 billion.

As of close of the market on Friday, the 18th of November 2022, the BGX market value stood at N24.2 trillion.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as NB led 20 gainers, while 11 losers were topped by FIDSON at the end of today’s session.

Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 1,776.29 basis points or 4.15%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 44,492.73 points

Previous ASI: 44,011.22 points

% Day Change: 1.09%

% Y-t-D: 4.15%

Market Cap (N): 24.233 trillion

Volume: 146.6 million

Value (N): 1.23 billion

Deals: 3,028

NGX Top ASI gainers

NB up +10.00% to close at N41.25

UBN up +9.24 % to close at N6.50

ABCTRANS up + 8.70% to close at N0.25

MANSARD up +7.27% to close at N1.77

UCAP up +6.64 % to close at N12.05

NGX Top ASI losers

FIDSON down – 9.34% to close at N8.15

WAPIC down – 8.33% to close at N0.33

REGALINS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23

SOVRENINS down – 7.69% to close at N0.24

MBENEFIT down – 3.57% to close at N0.27

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 24,360,687

FBNH – 21,761,678

COURTVILLE – 16,971,925

Top 3 by Value

FBNH- N 237,352,064

MTNN -N 232,096,243

ZENITHBANK – N 104,235,521