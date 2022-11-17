The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a negative note with a loss of N20 billion as the bears regained dominance, driving down the broad market by 35.72 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.08% to close at 44,011.22 points. In the same vein, market capitalization depreciated by N20 billion.

As of the close of the market on Thursday, the 17th of November 2022, the stock exchange market value stands at N23.9 trillion.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as UNILEVER led 13 gainers, and 21 losers topped by GUINNESS at the end of today’s session.

Year-to-date, the stock market has advanced by 1,294.78 basis points, or 3.03%, since the start of the year.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 44,011.22 points

Previous ASI: 44,046.94 points

% Day change: 0.08%

% Y-t-D: 3.03%

Market Cap (N): 23.971 trillion

Volume: 97.6 million

Value (N): 847.8 billion

Deals: 2,980

NGX top ASI gainers

UNILEVER up +10.00% to close at N11.00

STANBIC up +9.09 % to close at N30.00

UPL up + 8.93 % to close at N1.83

SOVRENINS up +8.33 % to close at N0.26

ROYALEX up +6.85 % to close at N0.78

NGX top ASI losers

GUINNESS down – 9.97 % to close at N60.50

SCOA down – 9.79 % to close at N1.29

ABCTRANS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23

UCAP down – 5.83 % to close at N11.30

OANDO down – 5.76 % to close at N3.60

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 10,654,607

ACCESSCORP – 8,092,590

STERLNBANK – 7,415,261

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N 134,003,331

ZENITH BANK -N 118,276,382

NGXGROUP – N 79,763,542