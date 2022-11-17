Israel Adesanya, former UFC middleweight champion, has been arrested for carrying brass knuckles through airport security at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

According to the Daily Mail, he was arrested on Wednesday by Port Authority police at 1:57 pm EST for possessing ‘metal knuckles.’

Recall last Saturday, Adesanya lost his title by TKO to Alex Pereira in New York.

Context : Brass knuckles are pieces of metal shaped to fit around the knuckles. They are also fist-load weapons used in hand-to-hand combat.

In New York, carrying brass knuckles is a Class A misdemeanor, and is not legal to bring onboard an airplane.

News continues after this ad

About Adesanya: Israel Adesanya is a Nigerian-New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer, and former boxer who had won multiple championships in all three disciplines.

News continues after this ad