A former Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Air Vice Marshal Anthony Okpere (retd), said the current Minister of Aviation Sen. Hadi Sirika has not been carrying aviation stakeholders along in his bid to launch another national carrier for the country.

Okpere, a former Minister of Aviation between 1986 and 1987, regretted that most stakeholders are kept in the dark about the Nigeria Air project and its partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.

Okpere was also the Managing Director of Nigeria Airways between 1984 and 1986.

Many questions: Speaking exclusively to Nairametrics in Lagos, Okpere wondered why Sirika was so hasty to establish a new national carrier for the country after seven years of failed efforts, even as the current administration winds up in the next six months. He said:

“The details of the new national carrier project are not known. Meanwhile, this administration winds up immediately after the general elections. What is the guarantee that the people coming in will continue? Has the country been carried along?

“Who are we partnering with? What are the terms of the agreement with Ethiopian Airlines? People need to know. So, when the administration winds up, who knows what?”

Okpere reiterated that Nigeria Airways should never have been liquidated.

He lamented that when the airline was liquidated by the government, no staff was paid severance packages. And this led to the untimely death of some of them.

But he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for later paying the severance packages of the former workers. He also maintained that Nigeria needs a national carrier, although the process of establishing one must be transparent.

“I think it is commendable. We were very sad indeed when we lost Nigeria Airways, but now that it is being proposed to set up a new airline, I think it is one of the best things to happen to the industry.

“Most countries in Africa have national carriers and I think it is about time that Nigeria, which is the biggest country in Africa, should, of course, take lead in the comity of nations. Nigeria will be better for it and I am looking forward to it. Now in floating a new airline, I don’t know the politics behind it, I don’t know the consultation they made.”

Lawsuit against Nigeria Air: On Monday, November 15, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) filed a suit challenging the re-establishment of a new national carrier for the country at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The plaintiffs include all registered trustees of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited and TopBrass Aviation Limited.

The airlines claimed the formation of the new national carrier did not follow the due process, while major stakeholders were not carried on with its plan.

The defendants are Nigeria Air Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, Sen. Hadi Sirika and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The AON prayed the court to compel the defendants to appear before it within 30 days of service of the summons.

The AON also sought the order of interim injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, privies, principals or any other persons whatsoever from executing the proposed or draft national carrier.

They also prayed the court to compel the status quo by all parties in the suit, pending the determination of the Motion of Notice. They also sought for accelerated hearing of the suit.

Court’s restraining order: Hon. Justice Lewis-Allagoa who presided over the hearing on Tuesday granted the three prayers of the AON, which included restraining the commencement of operations of Nigeria Air as planned.

The court restrained the defendants from executing the proposed or draft national carrier establishment and agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the strategic equity partner. The court also ordered the suspension of the sales and transfer of the shares and operations of the 1st defendant by the 2nd defendant, pending the determination of the Motion of Notice.

“That an Order of Maintenance of Status Quo by all parties in this suit from taking any further step(s) in relation to the subject matter of this suit pending the determination of the Motion of Notice is granted. That an Order of Accelerated Hearing of this suit is granted,” the presiding judge added.