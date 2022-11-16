Aloy Ejimakor, Nnamdi Kanu’s special counsel, has written to the European Union in Nigeria seeking its urgent intervention in a bid to persuade the Nigerian Government to release his client so he can get medical attention.

In the latter dated November 15 and posted on his Twitter page, the lawyer appealed to the EU to compel the FG to comply with court/tribunal decisions by granting Kanu his right to independent medical care.

The lawyer, who attached copies of Kanu’s medical report to the letter, said that he was alarmed by his client’s worsening health condition caused by the detention conditions to which he is being subjected.

Urgent intervention: He also appealed to the EU to persuade the FG to cease further criminal prosecution against Mr Kanu among others. He said:

“ We the solicitors of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on whose behalf and instruction we hereby most respectfully request for the urgent intervention of the European Union Delegation in urging the Government of Nigeria to promptly implement the opinion of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and the pertinent judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia) regarding the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently detained by the GON in solitary confinement.

“Your excellency our decision to lay this matter before the EU Mission in Nigeria (and by extension, to your home governments) was propelled by the stellar human rights record of the EU and the supranational diplomatic influence the EU or the Mission can bring to bear on the Government of Nigeria and persuade it to do the right thing.

“We are also very alarmed at the worsening health conditions of Mr Kanu, exacerbated by the inhumane detention conditions to which he is being subjected, including his solitary confinement since June 27, 2021.”

