The Netherlands can sponsor you for a work visa as we reported earlier. This is good news for anyone considering relocation.

One of the good things about the country is that you do not necessarily have to speak Dutch. The English Language is the primary business language in many companies. However, learning Dutch increases your chances for more opportunities. If you don’t speak Dutch, you will be better off working for a large international corporation in the Netherlands.

If you work for a smaller company, you will almost certainly be required to speak Dutch to participate in meetings or make presentations.

Qualifications needed to work in the Netherlands

You have a better chance of finding work in the Netherlands if you have at least a Bachelor’s degree. To find out if your qualification or profession is recognized or regulated in the Netherlands, visit Nuffic (the organization for international cooperation in education).

When you do move to the Netherlands, be sure to bring your diplomas, degree certificates, and employer references and testimonials

How to find jobs in the Netherlands

Expatica Jobs: Expatica Jobs has both English-speaking and multi-language jobs in sales, IT and other industries, especially in Amsterdam, and other major Dutch cities across the Netherlands.

UWV: UVW Werkzoekenden has a network of partner sites and employment agencies. It is a public employment service.

Job Websites: There are job sites for English- language and multilingual jobs

Recruitment Agencies: Dutch recruitment agencies (uitzendbureaus) for speakers of English and other languages:

Job websites of specialist job agencies:

Aquent – web design, strategy, and content

Ardekay – IT vacancies

Darwin Recruitment – IT and telecoms

Rave recruitment – ICT recruitment

Job websites of general employment agencies:

You can check a list of recognized employers/sponsors (companies and organizations) who have permission to bring highly skilled workers to the Netherlands with preferential immigration conditions, including those not needing a work permit.

Company Websites: Also, check the websites of companies to find out which of them have suitable vacancies for you. The Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) also posts vacancies.

Dutch Newspapers (Print or online): There are vacancies (vacatures) advertised in Dutch print or online newspapers for mainly senior positions within international companies.

Networking Groups: Finding work through both personal contacts and social media is acceptable in the Netherlands. There are many ex-pats in the Netherlands, and by joining networks, you may get jobs by word-of-mouth or personal contact. Here is a list of business networking groups and business clubs for ex-pats in the Netherlands.

International Job Fair; Expat jobs in the Netherlands: The annual International Job Fair allows applicants to meet prospective employers and multilingual recruiters from a wide range of industries face-to-face. Some workshops are organized to improve your job-hunting efforts.

So after landing a job successfully, one of the things you need is a Citizen Service Number (burgerservicenummer, or BSN). This personal tax identification number, which you obtain upon arrival at the city hall, is required for everyone. Find out more about the Dutch social security system here.