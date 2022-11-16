The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested one Mustapha Muhammad, an alleged currency speculator in Abuja.

This was made known by the Commission on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday. The alleged currency speculator whose picture was released by the EFCC is also known as Mustapha Naira.

The commission noted that the arrest was made as part of their effort to sanitise the foreign exchange market, and all shades of economic sabotage.

The EFCC’s statement: According to the EFCC, Mustapha was arrested on Saturday in the Wuse area of Abuja.

“As part of its ongoing operation to sanitise the foreign exchange market and rid it of speculators and all shades of economic saboteurs, the EFCC has arrested one Mustapha Muhammed alias Muaspaha Naira.

“He was picked up by operatives of the commission on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Wuse Zone 4, the hub of parallel market operations in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The suspect has made a useful statement while the investigation continues.”

