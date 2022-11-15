Salzburg Global Seminar is currently seeking applications for its internship program in Austria throughout 2023.

The internship is for those who want to create a better world by putting classroom learning to work, while also gaining real-world knowledge and skills in an inspiring international environment.

Salzburg Global Seminar is an independent non-profit organization, founded in 1947 to challenge current and future leaders to shape a better world. Its multi-year programs seek to bridge divides, expand collaboration and transform systems.

The program brings outstanding talent across generations, cultures, and sectors to inspire new thinking and action, and to connect local innovators with global resources.

Preference: Undergraduates from across the world who have completed at least three years of accredited study may apply, but preference is given to recent college graduates or to those in early-stage graduate studies whose interests and skills align well with Salzburg Global’s programs and activities.

The three-month internship program allows interns to not only enhance their skills and knowledge but also access its network of Salzburg Global Fellows.

The Internships are unpaid but participants will be provided with free room and board at Schloss Leopoldskron, free travel to and from the intern’s country of residence, insurance, and visa processing assistance.

How to apply: Check Communications Internship for how to apply. The start times run throughout 2023

Check Development Internship for how to apply. The internship commences in May 2023.

Check Library Internship for how to apply. This internship is for library studies graduates and commences in February 2023.

Check Program Internship on how to apply. This internship involves assisting in program research, administration and delivery, and writing/editing or how to apply. The internship commences in September 2023.

Salzburg Global Seminar is an Equal Opportunities Employer concerning diversity.

Check the Salzburg Global Seminar website.

About Salzburg Global Seminar: Salzburg Global Seminar is a non-profit organization that convenes programs on healthcare, education, culture, finance, technology, public policy, media, human rights, corporate governance, philanthropy, and the environment.

Since 1947, Salzburg Global has welcomed more than 40,000 participants, known as Salzburg Global Fellows, from more than 170 countries. It was founded by Clemens Heller, a native of Austria in 1946.

It will be held in Austria, which is a landlocked country in southern Central Europe in the eastern Alps. Austria’s capital is Vienna, and the country is well-known for its castles, palaces, and other architectural works. Although German is the official language in Austria, 73% of the population speaks English.