The Board of Directors of Hope Payment Service Bank Ltd has announced the appointment of Mrs Ogechi Chinwe Altraide as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mrs Altraide brings to Hope PSB two and a half decades of unbroken experience in the Nigerian banking industry. She will provide valuable insight for the Board and the Management of the bank.

Chairman of Hope PSB’s Board of Directors, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar, said Mrs Altraide’s appointment is one of the measures the bank has taken to position itself as a leading payment service bank in Nigeria.

Her background: Ogechi has over 25 years of experience in banking and has worked in different banks including Ecobank, Diamond Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) where she was a Deputy General Manager until her latest appointment.

She has held several roles such as Group Head of Personal Banking, Head of Retail Banking, Group Head of Direct Sales, Head Sales, Regional Manager and Branch Manager.

She has managed different portfolios including Agent Banking, International Remittances, SME, Customer Acquisition and Retail Growth. She was also a Non-Executive Director of UBA, Tanzania.

Academic qualifications: She holds a B.Sc. in Management and an MBA in Banking and Finance both from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Ogechi is a Certified Management Consultant, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB) and a subject matter expert in retail sales and campaigns.