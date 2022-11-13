Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Women Growth Fellowship is now accepting applications from graduates of the Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Women online course.

In 2023, the selected winners will be invited to the Goldman Sachs offices in New York for a three-day intensive program of personalized training, coaching, and advisory sessions with Goldman Sachs’ senior leaders and experts, as well as other 10,000 Women program partners. Following that will be a four-month virtual coaching program.

The Fellowship is a three-day intensive program of events followed by a four-month mentoring program for 10,000 women graduates from countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Mexico, India, Uganda, Colombia, China, and others who are running some of the most innovative businesses in their respective countries.

If there are no travel limitations, the 2023 Fellowship will be held in person.

Successful applicants receive:

Opportunities to network with Goldman Sachs people, be matched with a Goldman Sachs mentor and join fellow 10,000 Women graduates from around the world

Coaching sessions with Goldman Sachs fellows to discuss their specific business challenges and plans for growth

Collaborative training events with business experts covering crucial skills like marketing, leadership, and resilience

Details of the Fellowship

The 2023 Growth Fellowship event will take place over three days in March, during Women’s History Month. Specific dates will be announced closer to the time. The current program will run until July 2023.

How to Apply

If you have registered with 10,000 Women and are qualified for the Growth Fellowship, you will receive instructions on how to apply once you have completed all ten courses in the collection.

If you have already completed the courses, look out for an email with further information.

If you are chosen, representatives from the University of Leeds will contact you. If the University of Leeds selects your application, you may be invited to participate in an online interview.

For further information, please email: contact@10000womencourse.org

More information is on the website

You can access the course on Coursera.

About Goldman Sach’s 10,000 Women

Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Women program gives women the knowledge, opportunities, and capital they need to start their enterprises. The project was inspired by research that showed that investing in women’s education might close gender gaps.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women online course is a free, practical business education program open to all women worldwide.

The course includes ten fundamental business courses that provide critical tools for all elements of the company, including leadership, negotiating, marketing, and sales. Also, online practical education, engaging activities, and training from top business school educators are accessible.

After graduation, alumni have access to a global network of alumni.