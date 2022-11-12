The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.68% in the week ended 11th November 2022.

This information is according to the weekly stock market report released by the Nigerian Exchange Group and seen by Nairametrics.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.68% from 44,269.18 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 43,968.75 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N23.949 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.30% and a year-to-date gain of 2.93%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.101 billion shares valued at N11.714 billion were traded during the week across 15,697 deals. This is greater than the 1.410 billion units of shares valued at N15.510 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 19,025 deals.

News continues after this ad

Much like the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 859.019 million shares valued at N6.691 billion traded in 8,157 deals; thereby contributing 78% and 57.12% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 96.989 million shares worth N109.622 million in 425 deals, while the Oil & Gas stood in third place with a turnover of 40.897 million shares worth N367.117 million in 1,065 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Access Holdings Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, and Transnational Corporation Plc accounted for 577.512 million shares worth N2.761 billion in 1,132 deals, contributing 52.44% and 23.57% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

News continues after this ad

Similarly, 12 indexes finished lower, while 4 indexes appreciated except NGX ASeM Index and NGX Growth Index, and NGX Sovereign bond which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

UNITYBNK up +0.57% to close at N35.71

ROYALEX up +0.88% to close at N22.22

MRS up +12.85% to close at N9.87

ETRANZACT up +3.50% to close at N9.37

GEREGU up +130.20% to close at N8.50

Top Losers

PRESTIGE down – 15.22% to close at N0.39

LEARRNAFRICA down – 10.71% to close at N1.50

GUINNESS NIG down – 9.95% to close at N74.65

FMNP down – 9.90% to close at N27.30

JULIUSBERGER down – 9.81% to close at N21.15

Summary

Twenty-seven (27) equities appreciated during the week, higher than twenty (20) equities in the previous week. Thirty-six (36) equities depreciated lower than forty-three (43) last week, while ninety-four (94) equities remained unchanged, the same as ninety-four (94) equities recorded in the previous week.