The Nigerian Government revealed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s plan to improve grid capacity is 90% complete.

This was disclosed by Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu while inspecting the wheeling capacity project on Friday at the “Abuja Ring Project” being executed by TCN.

The Minister disclosed that there are six similar projects nationally and that all should be done before the end of the year.

What the Minister is saying: Abubakar Aliyu noted that the six projects would be made up of lines and substations, and when completed will increase TCN’s wheeling capacity by over 1000 Megawatts (MW).

“The project is about six and they are over 90 per cent completed and hope to be completed by November, or December. The contractor is chasing the completion date and when completed it will increase the power supply in Abuja and environ.

” This project is funded by a loan of 170 million dollars from the French Development Agency (AFD) and started by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2018 in the quest to increase the capacity of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),” he said.

He added that it would consist of new substations around Dawaki, Gwarinpa, the New Apo substation, Old Apo existing substation. He noted that the new Apo substation is a new one and is receiving a 330 KVA line from Nassarawa to boost supply in Abuja and environ.

On the Siemens Power Project, the minister said that some engineers would be going to France before the end of the month to do a factory test on some transformers.

What you should know: Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the French Development Agency is funding a plan to boost Nigeria’s electricity supply through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to the National Grid by 817 Megawatts (MWs).

TCN noted that when the project is completed, it is expected to add 1. 465 transmission lines to the grid and upgrade the existing power supply, citing that the TCN-owned project is called the Abuja Feeding Scheme and is funded by the French Development Agency, a donor agency.