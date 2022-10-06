Nigeria’s electricity supply is set to get a major boost as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) disclosed plans to boost Nigeria’s power supply to the National Grid by 817 Megawatts (MWs).

This would be done through Abuja Feeding Scheme and funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), according to the managing director of the TCN, Mr. Sule Abdulaziz.

He disclosed that the boost in supply would mainly be felt around Nigeria’s federal capital.

What he said:

The TCN boss noted that when the project is completed, it is expected to add 1. 465 transmission lines to the grid and upgrade the existing power supply, citing that the TCN-owned project is called the Abuja Feeding Scheme and is funded by the French Development Agency, a donor agency.

He also cited that the project will add five transmission substations, 143 kilometers of 330 Kilo Volts (KVs) and 81 kilometers of 132 kV transmission lines to Abuja.

“With the additional lines, TCN capacity of transmission lines will be higher than what is in existence and this means in future, we can build some sub-stations without upgrading the lines,” he said.

“This is part of efforts to increase transmission wheeling capacity in the FCT and its environs.

“The project is categorised into six lots and is far advanced in execution. It is above 85 percent executed, and expected to be completed by December,‘’ he said.

The TCN chief disclosed that the Abuja Feeding Scheme was designed to ensure power supply for the next 50 years, by eliminating the need for other substations and serving the needs of the federal capital adequately.

“The government, while making plans for the project, had in mind that when the population of the FCT increases within five to 10 years, there is a master plan that the station will serve the territory in the next 50 years.

“ Construction of complete new 2x60MVA, 132/33 KV substation with 132KV line Bays at Wumba/Lokogoma including about 5km 132 underground XLPE Cable from New Apo Sub Station are ongoing, ‘’

“We have spent a lot of money to clear their containers which entered demurrage and this money is not part of AFD grant but TCN Internally Generated Revenue which could have been used for other projects.

“We are going to push them to finish the project on time, ‘’ he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported this week that Nigerians have been experiencing improved power supply in recent weeks as buttressed by data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), as the daily tracker of Electricity generation in Nigeria shows supply peaked at a record high of 5,043 megawatts (MW) on Thursday, 1st September 2022, an 8.1% increase when compared to 4,664MW recorded a day before.

In the month of August, an average of 93,183MWh of electricity was supplied to consumers, as against an average of 86,221MWh sent out in the previous month. In the same vein, energy production has also been ramped up with a daily average generation of 94,281.68MWh in August.

Meanwhile, on the first day of September, a total of 102,875.3MWh of energy was generated, while 101,630MWh was supplied, representing 98.8% of the total generated electricity

Meanwhile, last month, The Nigerian Government stated once again that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is not for sale.