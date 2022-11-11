Leatherback, the world’s leading multi-currency platform, is transforming the face of banking and leading the charge in making life easier for individuals and businesses through the limitless possibilities on its app.

With the features on the Leatherback app, the worries of business owners and individuals performing cross-border transactions have been put to rest as the brand has removed barriers that disrupt business flow and other financial activities.

Subscribing to the services of Leatherback app is, unarguably, one of the best decisions individuals and business owners can make because of access to features like digital convenient banking services, smooth payment gateway, foreign currency exchange, and much more.

Another word for the Leatherback app is convenience. This is because customers are able to perform banking operations from the comfort of their homes, offices, and other locations.

Whether it be a senior citizen who is tired of standing in a queue, a working-class professional who has a tight schedule, or a regular individual who does not want to go to the bank, the digital banking solution on the Leatherback app makes it possible for individuals to shop online, pay bills, and perform other transactions.

This is why Dayo, like his friend, Ifeanyi, is able to conveniently shop for and receive his designer wears without leaving his workspace. With the Leatherback app, all you need to travel the world is your phone in your pocket.

News continues after this ad

Business Transactions

Do you own an online retail store or are you a traditional brick-and-mortar service provider? The Leatherback platform enables you to engage your customers and suppliers in any part of the world with local and global payment options. On Leatherback, you can make and receive payments in multiple currencies and perform bank transfers quickly and easily online. Its two-factor authentication (2FA) guarantees the safety of your transactions and eliminates cyber threats to your financial records.

You can also track your spending as you have the full record of all your cash flow on one dashboard.

Like Stephanie, whose online luxury clothing store enjoys smooth and convenient transactions through the Leatherback, you can take your business to another height and save yourself headaches like failed or fake transactions.

News continues after this ad

Foreign Currency Exchange

In the face of foreign exchange drought, Leatherback has been the hope of individuals and business owners who perform cross-border transactions and make payments in various currencies globally.

With the borderless cards on the Leatherback app, customers can create multiple multi-currency personal and business needs in minutes and enjoy banking without barriers.

Today, Ahmed, a trader, is able to pay his foreign partners and receive his shipment because of the borderless transaction made possible by Leatherback’s multi-currency platform that accommodates various currencies.

Virtual Cards

Leatherback virtual cards live in your digital wallet instead of your physical wallet. They are secured by encryption, which makes it safe and convenient for you to make payments online and in-store.

With Leatherback virtual cards, there is no need for extra baggage; your wallet will be left at home while you move around with the world in your pocket. The Leatherback virtual card keeps you in control as you are able to create currency cards of preference like instant US Dollars, Great British Pounds, and Euro virtual cards.

Local/Foreign Currencies Accounts

On the Leatherback app, Individuals and business owners can open local and foreign currency accounts from any location with no opening charges and no minimum balance required.

With the local/foreign currency accounts offered by Leatherback, account holders get to adopt a single name for all the currencies in their account while they connect their account to multiple marketplaces while also maintaining balance in multiple currencies.

Furthermore, account holders can exchange currencies in split seconds with no exchange commission or unnecessary conversion fees.

Business Management Tools

The Leatherback app enables a multi-channel liquidity solution with authorized controls, allowing corporate businesses to see graphical real-time views of liquidity positions on the go, thereby allowing them to manage, optimize, and accelerate decision-making while covering financial obligations across multiple countries in different currencies without a local presence.

The app has tools for expense management, automated tax deductions, salary and payroll management, revenue and profit management, margin allocation, fraud detection and risk management.

Savings

While there is no minimum amount required of you to get started, the Leatherback Account’s Savings feature on the app, enables you to save your money in your local or foreign currency giving you access to foreign exchange, which is secure and accessible whenever you want.

You can start saving to reach your financial goal.

With the amazing features of the Leatherback app, the world is in your palms and you can never go wrong with your transactions. The app is safe, convenient, and user-friendly. It is time to move to the easier side of life, be a global citizen and move freely across borders. Welcome on board to Leatherback.