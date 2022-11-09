The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed with a gain of N9 billion in market capitalization as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.

Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 15.88 basis points or 0.04% to close at 43,477.48 index points as against 43,461.60 recorded during the previous trading session.

The market capitalization of equities grew by N9 billion from N23.672 trillion the previous day to N23.681 trillion as market sentiment returned to positive territory.

The local bourse recorded 12 gainers led by Unity Bank Plc against 11 losers led by Honeywell Flour Mills Plc to close the market breadth positive.

Meanwhile, there was a turnover of 133.40 million shares exchanged in 3,078 deals.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 62.372 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,086 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc.

Also, the banking sub-sector was boosted by the activities in the shares of GTCO Holdings Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed by a turnover of 21.732 million shares in 583 deals.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 43,477.48 points

Previous ASI: 43,461.60 points

% Day Change: 0.04%

% Y-t-D: 1.78%

Market Cap (N): 23.681 trillion

Volume: 133.40 million

Value (N): 1.8 billion

Deals: 3,078

NGX Top ASI gainers

UNITY BANK up +9.09% to close at N0.48

LINKAGE ASS up +7.69% to close at N0.42

ROYAL EXCHANGE up +7.32% to close at N0.88

CHAMS up +4.35% to close at N0.24

MUTUAL BENEFIT up +3.85% to close at N0.27

NGX Top ASI losers

HONEYWELL down – 9.09% to close at N2.00

PRESTIGE down – 8.70% to close at N0.42

PRESCO down –6.15% to close at N120.50

JAIZ down – 6% to close at N0.94

OANDO down –4.41% to close at N3.90

Editing by Emmanuel Abara Benson