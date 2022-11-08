Udemy has numerous free online courses allowing everyone to learn and develop crucial skills for personal and personal development.

The most difficult task for learners is determining which new skills they need and what they can do to compete better in the global economy. Skills that were valued just three or four years ago are no longer relevant. Therefore, many people are often unsure about what they should be learning.

The good thing is that these free courses on Udemy cover every element of learning, from Time Management to Coding. Furthermore, some allow you to obtain certifications or credentials that can be shared on LinkedIn and other professional platforms.

A Mini Course on Time Management

Time management is an important skill that can help you to improve productivity and reduce stress. This Mini Time Management Course walks you through seven actions you can take right away to become more productive and master your time management. You will also learn how to avoid some common ‘time management traps’, plan your mornings more successfully, and how to complete three hours of work in one.

Find course here

Introductory Photography Course for Instagram and TikTok

With the rise of social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok, the need for high-quality photos and videos has become critically necessary.

Not only will quality pictures and videos make your feed more appealing to others, but it will also open up content partnership opportunities with partner companies.

This Introductory Photography Course can guide you on how to take better photographs. Learn the fundamentals of how your camera works and the proper photography techniques. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to confidently capture great-looking photos and share them with the rest of the world.

Find course here

Code Your First Game: Arcade Classic in JavaScript on Canvas

This course teaches you how to programme your first game. By writing and running actual code on your computer, you’ll gain practical experience rather than just theoretical knowledge of the principles of game creation. You will only need a text editor and a web browser to get started. You do not need any previous software or other installations.

Find course here

HTML5 and CSS3 Fundamentals

Discover how to create a fully functional website section by section by learning the fundamentals of HTML5 and CSS3, as well as how to manage the look, feel, and usability of your website. You’ll also discover the best practices for creating websites and web pages.

Find course here

