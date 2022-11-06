The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion from Ebute-Ero/Apongbon inwards Costain Ijora Olopa section of Eko Bridge, with effect from November 5, 2022.

The action by the state government followed the fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, November 4, 2022, under Eko Bridge at the Ijora-Olopa section, which damaged parts of the bridge.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the diversion would allow the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out a comprehensive integrity assessment to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incident for the safety of motorists.

The alternative routes: Due to this development, motorists were advised to ply Ebute-Ero to Police Post through Adeniji-Adele Bridge to access Carter (Idumota) Bridge to Ijora Olopa to Ijora Oloye to Iganmu through Costain to continue their journey.

The Commissioner also stated that motorists could use Ebute-Ero to Police Post to access Adeniji-Adele Bridge through the Third Mainland Bridge to Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way through Adekunle Street opposite Panti Police Station.

News continues after this ad

He further noted that motorists could use Alagomeji to access Murtala Mohammed Way through Oyingbo to Iddo to Ijora Olopa through Ijora Oloye to Iganmu and Costain to connect their desired destinations. He added that Ijora Olopa (by LAWMA Headquarters) through Eko Bridge to Costain will be open for use by motorists from Monday, 7th November 2022.

Oladeinde stated that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on the ground along the alternative routes to minimize inconveniences, assuring that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of the commuting public within the metropolis.

News continues after this ad

Previous diversions: This is not the first time traffic will be diverted around that axis due to a fire incident. Recall that earlier in March 2022, Lagos State Government had announced the closure of the Eko Bridge and the diversion of traffic to other routes following the inferno that engulfed the Apongbon under-bridge market, razing shops and properties worth millions of naira.