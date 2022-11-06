The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) recently announced the launch of the NITDA Blockchain Scholarship 2022 Scheme, in partnership with Domineum Blockchain Solutions.

NITDA Blockchain Scholarship is aimed at training 30,000 Nigerians on blockchain technology for developing career skill sets in emerging technologies.

In accordance with the national objective for a digital economy, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the NITDA has launched several projects to upskill and reskill Nigerians from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

All states to benefit: The course will be given in all of the federation’s states through a hybrid format (virtual and in-person meetings), while other teams will be exposed to the BSV Ecosystem where they can get involved with other projects, outstanding teams in the project phase will have the chance to join an incubation program in London. Details of the scholar are:

Host: Federal Government of Nigeria

Category: Training

Eligible country: Nigeria

Reward: Full scholarship

Deadline: November 28, 2022

No prior programming expertise is necessary and the scholarship is open to any Nigerian who is ready to put in at least 20 hours per week, has access to a laptop or desktop, and demonstrates passion and determination.

The initiative is free and aims to train 30,000 Nigerians in blockchain technology so that they can advance their careers in emerging technologies.

Application opens from 31st October to 28th November 2022 and the course starts on 1st December 2022.

Method of application: Interested and qualified applicants should apply using the link below:

Application link