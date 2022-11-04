The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 7 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.07% to close at 44,269.18 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N18 billion to close at N24.11 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.64%. The stock market has advanced by 1,552.74 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization remained unchanged at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as FTN COCOA led 10 gainers, and 20 losers, topped by CUSTODIAN at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Banking and Industrial indexes down by 0.29% and 0.02% respectively, while NGX Insurance and Consumer Goods indexes grew by 0.87% and 0.01% respectively and NGX oil $ Gas remained unchanged.

News continues after this ad

Market indices

NGX ASI: 44,269.18 points

Previous ASI: 44,236.70 points

% Day Change: 0.07%

% Y-t-D: 3.65%

Market Cap (N): 24,094 trillion

Volume: 705,916,186

Value (N): 4.49 billion

Deals: 3,470

NGX top ASI gainers

FTNCOCOA up + 9.68 % to close at N 0.34

REGALINS up + 8.33 % to close at N 0.26

LINKASSURE up + 8.33 % to close at N 0.39

GEREGU up + 8.21 % to close at N 120.00

TRANSEXPR up + 8.11 % to close at N 0.80

NGX top ASI losers

CUSTODIAN down – 9.23% to close at N 5.90

CHAMS down – 8.00% to close at N 0.23

ACADEMY down – 6.67% to close at N 1.26

JAIZBANK down – 5.05% to close at N 0.94

CAP down – 4.79% to close at N 16.90

Top 3 by volume

ACCESSCORP – 190,372,575

FIDELITY – 43,266,673

GTCO – 19,638,839

Top 3 by value

ACCESSCORP – N 1,523,701,042.70

GEREGU – N 1,378,406,838.70

GTCO – N 345,676,951.85