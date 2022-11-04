The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 7 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.07% to close at 44,269.18 points.
In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N18 billion to close at N24.11 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.64%. The stock market has advanced by 1,552.74 base points since the start of the year.
The SWOOTs capitalization remained unchanged at the end of the trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as FTN COCOA led 10 gainers, and 20 losers, topped by CUSTODIAN at the end of today’s session.
On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Banking and Industrial indexes down by 0.29% and 0.02% respectively, while NGX Insurance and Consumer Goods indexes grew by 0.87% and 0.01% respectively and NGX oil $ Gas remained unchanged.
Market indices
- NGX ASI: 44,269.18 points
- Previous ASI: 44,236.70 points
- % Day Change: 0.07%
- % Y-t-D: 3.65%
- Market Cap (N): 24,094 trillion
- Volume: 705,916,186
- Value (N): 4.49 billion
- Deals: 3,470
NGX top ASI gainers
- FTNCOCOA up +9.68% to close at N0.34
- REGALINS up +8.33% to close at N0.26
- LINKASSURE up + 8.33% to close at N0.39
- GEREGU up +8.21% to close at N120.00
- TRANSEXPR up +8.11% to close at N0.80
NGX top ASI losers
- CUSTODIAN down – 9.23% to close at N5.90
- CHAMS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23
- ACADEMY down – 6.67% to close at N1.26
- JAIZBANK down – 5.05% to close at N0.94
- CAP down – 4.79% to close at N16.90
Top 3 by volume
- ACCESSCORP – 190,372,575
- FIDELITY – 43,266,673
- GTCO – 19,638,839
Top 3 by value
- ACCESSCORP – N1,523,701,042.70
- GEREGU – N1,378,406,838.70
- GTCO – N345,676,951.85
