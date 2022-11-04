CDK Integrated Industries Limited, the leading porcelain tiles manufacturer in Nigeria is set to launch a product campaign nationwide to reinforce its leadership in the porcelain tiles market in sub-Saharan Africa.

As a solutions provider and critical player in the real estate and construction sector, the company has focused the campaign on educating consumers and sensitizing the market about CDK’s product quality as attested to by stakeholders including developers, distributors, tilers, and other professionals in the real estate and construction sector. In the last six years, CDK Industries has grown from a proudly Nigerian company to an internationally recognized brand through its commitment to the production of international standard quality porcelain tiles ideal for homes, public spaces, institutions, and large constructions.

According to the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Bernard Longe, OON, “It has always been our goal and pride to identify as a truly Nigerian brand producing to international quality standards and thereby contributing avidly to the growth of the Nigerian economy and strengthening the country’s growing reputation for quality production. One of the ways we do this is to ensure that we produce the best quality porcelain tiles that can stand up to any comparable product anywhere in the world. Our unwavering commitment to quality has earned us an enviable reputation in the market.” Mr. Longe highlighted some of the qualities of the CDK products such as their structural strength and durability, and their almost zero water absorption which is a very critical differentiating factor between porcelain and ceramic tiles which regrettably, are often not so identified in the labeling and thus creates confusion in the minds of consumers when confronted by pricing differentials.

The President, of the Association of Tilers, Nigeria, Engr. Craft Olanrewaju Hassan noted that CDK Integrated Industries Ltd. has the best standard in quality in Nigeria, an op.5inion that is similarly shared by a major tiles distributor Mr. Kenechukwu Lotana trading as Gozlo Limited, who stated emphatically and unambiguously that “CDK tiles are not biscuit-like others.”

The goal of the campaign is not only to reinforce CDK’s category leadership but to also bring to the public knowledge the quality edge that CDK Porcelain tiles have over others and educate the public on what quality porcelain tiles should be and what they should look out for when in search of quality tiles.

CDK Integrated Industries Limited is ISO certified and has won multiple awards including the Porcelain Tiles Manufacturer of the year award at the 16th Africa International Housing Show, AIHS 2022, and Organizers Choice Awards at the recently concluded Big 5 Construct Nigeria exhibition which has firmly established its position as the leading international construction event.

