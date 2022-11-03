The Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at the University of Yale is organizing a four-month, full-time Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Programme.

The Programme gives World Fellows the chance to broaden their perspectives, learn from one another, and advance personally and professionally each year from mid-August to mid-December.

World Fellows can contribute to Yale’s intellectual life by giving presentations and participating in panels, collaborating with peers, auditing classes, and mentoring students.

The following are the Programme’s main components:

Program structure

Weekly Seminar:

World Fellows discuss their ideas for making the world a better place, their professional activities, and how they contribute to the formation of a “good society.”

The World Fellows also welcome notable speakers for talks on important themes, which broadens their knowledge and challenges their perspectives.

Personal development:

World Fellows receive individual and group coaching and skills development training. World Fellows can audit many of the 2,000+ courses offered at Yale, work on individual or collaborative projects, and conduct independent research.

Hosting event:

World Fellows give talks and participate on panels across Yale, sharing their knowledge and expertise with students and faculty.

Mentoring students:

World Fellows mentor undergraduate and graduate students who apply to be their liaisons. Student liaisons assist World Fellows in organizing events and ensuring that they are completely involved in Yale society.

Group travel:

Fellows will be able to explore the region on their own and during group visits to New York City and Washington, DC, as well as a retreat in the lovely Berkshire Mountains.

Application process

There is no application fee or other costs to apply to the World Fellows Program.

The application process is completed entirely online.

You can work on your application up until the deadline and submit it whenever you’re ready.

You can submit materials and ask for your letters of recommendation after creating an account and accessing the online application.

Applicants are required to submit a résumé/curriculum vitae (maximum 3 pages), a personal statement (maximum 1000 words), and three letters of recommendation. Brief video statements are also acceptable. Instructions on how to do so can be found within the online application once you create an account.

Eligibility

Applicants should have 5-25 years of professional work experience with demonstrated and significant accomplishments at a regional, national, or international level. The average age is usually 39, though there is no minimum or maximum age limit.

Applicants must be citizens of a country other than the United States with preference given to those whose work is focused outside the US. Dual citizenship with the United States is also eligible.

Fluency in English is essential

World Fellows are required to be in residence at Yale University in New Haven for the entirety of the programme which runs from mid-August through mid-December.

Applicants must have a record of extraordinary achievement and integrity.

The applicant must commit to the good of society with the promise of a future career in leadership and notable global impact.

A special capacity for critical, creative, entrepreneurial, and strategic thinking.

Funding for participants

A taxable stipend to cover the costs of living in New Haven

A modest, furnished one- or two-bedroom apartment for the duration of the program

Medical insurance

Round-trip travel from home country

Deadline: December 07, 2022

Apply here