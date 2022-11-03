Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX” or “The Exchange”) is set to host the 2022 edition of NGX Made of Africa Awards on Tuesday, 6 December 2022 at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. The hybrid event themed “Innovation in Capital Markets: The Panacea for Exponential Growth”, will bring together key stakeholders in the capital market.

The Made of Africa Awards is designed to recognise organisations and individuals within the capital market ecosystem that demonstrate exceptional performance in value delivery and sustainable impact, and act as key drivers in strengthening the Nigerian and African capital markets. The Awards will also reward adherence to high ethical standards, compliance with the rules and regulations of the Exchange, and other applicable laws and regulations. Interested participants and sponsors should visit https://ngxgroup.com/moaa-2022, to learn more about the event and the different sponsorship categories.

Speaking about the awards, the Chairman, NGX, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, OON, stated, “NGX Made of Africa awards is a landmark recognition platform that rewards and inspires excellence. We are proud to promote success stories and drive the culture of innovation whilst catalysing a vibrant African capital market ecosystem. With the awards, NGX is showcasing ‘The Stock Africa is Made Of’. We remain committed to building a thriving market and promoting innovative solutions that provide a globally competitive platform for issuers to raise capital, and investors to meet their financial objectives across markets and geographies.”

On his part, the CEO, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, said, “In our continued quest to deliver a sustainable Nigerian capital market through cutting-edge innovation and exemplary leadership, NGX recognises notable institutions and individuals whose remarkable forward-looking initiatives have contributed immensely to the growth of the market in Nigeria and beyond. To this end, NGX Made of Africa Awards has been refined to reflect the dynamic nature of the Nigerian capital market, rewarding excellence and leadership”.

“As we engineer market-wide innovation, we must ensure that stakeholders uphold the principles and values that make the market standardised. Accordingly, we will be rewarding not just performance but compliance and commitment to best practices. I am optimistic that the awards will spur capital market stakeholders to continue to champion inclusive growth that will deepen the market and ultimately boost the economy.”

Established in 2012 as NSE CEO Awards, the Made of Africa Awards offer winners a year-round marketing opportunity and a big morale-booster for institutions and individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the Nigerian capital market and exemplify the highest standards.