Women studying computer engineering, nuclear physics, and software development, among other fields, should not have to struggle to fund their dreams. In making that a reality, MPOWER seeks to empower high-potential global citizens to realize their educational aspirations and become tomorrow’s leading scientists and innovators.

This scholarship program focuses on women who will use their STEM degrees to benefit society and the planet and who have the potential to serve as role models and advocates for women in STEM, in keeping with MPOWER’s commitment.

According to reports women received 32% of STEM degrees in the United States in a single year. Furthermore, the Society of Women Engineers discovered that gender disparities are notably severe in engineering and computer science, with women holding only 20% of bachelor’s degrees in engineering and computer science.

Manu Smadja, the CEO and co-founder of MPOWER, sees these reports as a social issue that need to be addressed. She indicates that a significant representation of women in the science and technology of the future is essential for us as a society. Also, the world would look different if a better job is done of enabling female talent to create the technologies impacting healthcare, education, transportation, or cities.

According to her, “By helping talented female students study and work in North America, we’re helping close the gender gap in the STEM workforce. But we’d like to do much more, and starting this new scholarship program for Women in STEM is yet another way to level the playing field.”

MPOWER women in STEM scholarship

Scholarships are granted annually to female international/DACA students who are presently enrolled or accepted to a STEM degree program supported by MPOWER in the United States or Canada.

Awards

Grand Prize: $6,000

Runner-Up: $2,000

Honorable Mention: $1,000

Eligibility requirements

Be accepted at, or enrolled in, a full-time degree program at a U.S. or Canadian school that MPOWER supports, and

Be an international student allowed to legally study in the U.S. or Canada, as applicable: To study in the U.S., this means the applicant meets one of the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years old

Be a female

Be enrolled or accepted to study full-time in a STEM degree program at Select schools for the student’s undergraduate study and/or for a graduate degree

DEADLINE: January 15, 2023

About MPOWER

MPOWER is a team of global citizens helping students from around the world pursue their dreams. Over $100,000 in scholarships have been awarded and more than 5000 students have benefited.

MPOWER was founded in 2014 by Manu Smadja and Mike Davis, two former international students with a shared dream: to remove the financial obstacles students often face when pursuing international education.

To do this, they would make loans based on a student’s future potential, not their past. Since then, MPOWER is proud to have helped thousands of students achieve their dream of studying abroad.