The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 21 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.21% to close at 43,745.73 points.
In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N50.85 billion to close at N43,745.73 trillion, while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 2.41%. The stock market has advanced by 1,029.29 base points since the start of the year.
The SWOOTs capitalization closed negative at the end of the trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as NAHCO led 15 gainers, and 18 losers topped by JBERGER at the end of today’s session.
On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Insurance, Consumer Goods, and Oil & Gas indexes down by 0.48%, 1.58%, and 4.31% respectively while NGX banking and Industrial indexes grew by 0.07% and 1.33% respectively.
Market indices
- NGX ASI: 43,745.73 points
- Previous ASI: 43,839.08 points
- % Day Change: 0.21%
- % Y-t-D: 2.4%
- Market Cap (N): 23,827 trillion
- Volume: 172,866,016
- Value (N): 4.01 billion
- Deals: 4,110
NGX top ASI gainers
- NAHCO up +9.35% to close at N6.20
- REGALINS up +4.35% to close at N0.24
- UPDC up + 4.21% to close at N0.99
- AIICO up +3.64% to close at N0.57
- LASACO UACN up +3.57% to close at N0.87
NGX top ASI losers
- JBERGER down – 9.46% to close at N23.45
- SEPLAT down – 8.33% to close at N1,100.00
- CHAMS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23
- LINKASSURE down – 7.69% to close at N0.36
- UACN down – 6.15% to close at N8.40
Top 3 by volume
- ACCESSCORP – 24,655,098
- STERLNBANK – 18,588,871
- TRANSCORP – 15,219,833
Top 3 by value
- SEPLAT – N2,533,571,178.00
- ACCESSCORP – N193,937,091.85
- ZENITHBANK – N181,194,253.90
