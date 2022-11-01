A few hours after fire razed properties on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, another fire incident started in the Tejuosho Textile Market in Lagos.

Based on views of viral videos shared online, the fire was seen to have grown robust as it formed thick dark smoke.

Passersby and shop owners were thrown into a state of confusion as they distanced themselves from the inferno.

While it was not confirmed whether there were casualties as of press time, a customer representative of the Lagos State Fire Service told Nairametrics that the situation is under control.

She said, “at the moment, the situation is under control as our men are there helping to ensure that everything is fine. The fire has been put out but our men are still there ensuring that everywhere is clear.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a building located on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos was reported to have been gutted by fire.

According to reports, the fire was said to have been caused by a generator explosion that occurred in the early hours of the day.