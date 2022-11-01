The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared Ademola Afolabi Kazeem, the owner of Adekaz Hotels, wanted over offenses bordering on alleged money laundering and illicit drug trafficking.

The declaration was made by Femi Babafemi, NDLEA director, media, and advocacy in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Babafemi, Kazeem, who is a Lagos socialite was declared wanted following his failure to honour invitations and an order granted to the agency by a federal high court in Lagos on October 17.

Statement of the NDLEA

The NDLEA alleged that Kazeem is the sponsor of some drug traffickers who were recently arrested while exporting cocaine to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and other destinations outside Nigeria.

The Ndlea also noted that Mr. Kazeem’s accounts with N217 million have been frozen and his properties sealed.

the statement said, “The NDLEA has declared wanted Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed) over offenses bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering,”

“Soon after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Muyiwa Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on 27th June at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Alhaji Ademola Kazeem, who is also the chairman of Adekaz Global Integrated Services, went underground,”

“Following his failure to honour invitations sent to him, the Agency approached a Federal High Court in Lagos with three prayers: to attach and seal his identified properties in Lagos and Ibadan; declare him wanted and block his bank account with a cash balance of two hundred and seventeen million Naira (N217,000,000.00), all of which were granted.

“As a result, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday 26th October 2022 sealed six of the identified properties located on Lagos Island. They include 105 Tokunbo Street off Broad Street, Lagos Island; 1 Abibu Oki street off Marina, Lagos Island; 3 Abibu Oki street off Marina, Lagos Island; 54 Palm Church street, Lagos Island; 26 Agarawu street, Lagos Island; and 41 Foresythe street, Lagos Island. The other one is located at 1 Irepodun zone, Adepoju bus stop, Ajoda Ayedun, Ibadan, Oyo state.” The statement reads.