Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently published a new immigration law which took effect on October 22, 2022. This law allows digital nomads, remote workers and digital entrepreneurs of nationalities who do not require a short-stay visa, to enter without a visa and remain in Colombia with an Entry Permit granted by the immigration authority, per current regulations.

The Colombia visitor visa for digital nomads, which has a validity period of up to two (2) years, enables you to stay in Colombia for a maximum of 180 days, or six months in a year.

One of the few restrictions on this type V visitor visa is that you cannot engage in paid employment or business ventures with any natural or legal person who resides in the country.

What you should know about Colombia

Colombia is a country that is known for its pristine Caribbean beaches, jungles, natural parks, deserts and beautiful colonial villages. The country is a wild country with a diversity of landscapes and the city of Medellin in particular was listed among the most attractive cities in the world for Digital Nomads. That’s because it is regarded as the most developed and modern city in terms of startup incubators and social innovations. It was once described as the most innovative city by the Wall Street Journal.

Who can apply for this visa?

The visa is intended for those who work remotely or telecommute from Colombia using digital media and the Internet exclusively for foreign companies, either on an independent or labour-related basis. It is also for those who want to launch digital content or an information technology venture that would be beneficial to the country.

What are the required documents?

The following documents are required for the type V digital nomad visa:

A Passport Photocopy : A copy of the first page of your current passport, which includes your personal information. The photocopy can be in black and white or colour.

Proof of Legal Entry : A photocopy of the passport page with the most recent entry- or exit stamp from Colombia.

Letter from a Foreign Company: A letter in Spanish or English issued by one or more foreign companies to which the foreigner performs services, describing the nature of the relationship and remuneration received by the applicant. If you have a contract with the company, give or show that you are a partner or co-owner of a company in another country, with a letter indicating that your work for the company is done

Entrepreneurs should send a motivational letter detailing their entrepreneurship project as well as the financial and personnel resources they have or hope to have for their business.

Bank Statements: Show income equivalent to three (3) current minimum legal monthly salaries in the last three months by bank statements: 750 USD approx.

Health insurance : Present a health insurance policy that covers all risks in the event of an accident, illness, pregnancy, disability, hospitalization, death, or repatriation for the duration of the nation.

Passport photo: For online applications, a jpg file must not exceed 300 kb in size and be in passport format with a white backdrop.

