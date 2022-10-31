Switzerland has long been attractive for foreigners, probably because of its high salaries and low taxes. Interestingly, some well-known global pharmaceutical companies like Swiss Re, Roche, and Novartis and financial institutions like Credit Suisse, Zurich Insurance and others like Nestle and Glencore all have open job positions that promise visa sponsorships for qualified foreign workers.

According to information on Switzerland’s official immigration site, those from non-EU/EFTA countries who want to work in Switzerland must be highly qualified, i.e. a manager, specialist, or other skilled professional. This generally means that you should have a degree from a university or a higher education institution, as well as some years of professional work experience.

On the other hand, those who intend to stay in Switzerland for an extended period must also meet some other requirements that will support their long-term career and social integration. Professionalism, social adaptability, language, talents, and age are all important considerations in general.

To get a job in Switzerland as a foreigner, your employer in Switzerland must additionally demonstrate that there is no qualified candidate from Switzerland or an EU/EFTA country to fill the employment vacancy. Furthermore, the wage, social security contributions, and employment terms for foreign workers must conform with conditions customary to the region, profession, and sector.

To commence your job search, here are some global companies of Swiss origin that are hiring and may offer visa sponsorship:

News continues after this ad

Nestle

Nestlé S.A. is a multinational food and drinks maker with its headquarters in Vaud, Switzerland. The company, which is a strong global brand, is over 150 years old and has a diverse product portfolio. The products range from baby food, coffee, dairy products, breakfast cereals, confectionery, bottled water, medical food, and others. Popular brands include Nespresso, Nescafé, Kit Kat, Smarties, Nesquik, Maggi, etc.

For information on career opportunities, visit here

News continues after this ad

ABB Ltd

ABB is a Swedish-Swiss multinational firm headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland. The company was founded in the late 1800s. In 1988 it transformed into Asea Brown Boveri, abbreviated to ABB, after merging with another company. The company specialises in the production of electrical equipment and has since expanded to include robotics and automation technology.

For information on career opportunities, visit here

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group AG is a Swiss-based multinational investment bank and financial services corporation with headquarters in Zürich and offices in all major financial centres around the world. The company offers the following services: investment banking, private banking, asset management, and shared services. It is known for maintaining rigorous client confidentiality and banking secrecy. It is also regarded as a global systemically important bank by the Financial Stability Board.

For information on career opportunities, visit here

Roche Holding

Roche is a Swiss multinational healthcare firm that operates globally in two divisions: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Roche Holding AG, its holding company, has shares listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company’s headquarters are in Basel, Switzerland. Roche is the world’s fifth-largest pharmaceutical firm by revenue and the world’s leading provider of cancer therapies.

For information on career opportunities, visit here

Swiss Re

Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, also known as Swiss Re, is a Swiss reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich. In terms of net premiums written, it is the world’s largest reinsurer. Swiss Re has branches in over 25 countries and was placed 118th on Forbes’ Global 2000 list of outstanding companies in 2016.

For information on career opportunities, visit here

Glencore

Glencore plc is a multinational Anglo-Swiss commodity trading and mining business headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Glencore’s oil and gas headquarters are in London, and the company’s registered office is in Saint Helier, Jersey. On May 2, 2013, Glencore and Xstrata merged to form the current firm. It was rated tenth on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world’s largest corporations in 2015. It is the world’s largest commodity dealer as of July 2022.

For information on career opportunities, visit here

Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd is a Swiss insurance company, headquartered in Zürich, and is the country’s largest insurer. As of 2021, the group is one of the world’s largest public companies according to Forbes’ Global 2000s list.

For information on career opportunities, visit here

Novartis

Novartis AG is a Swiss-American multinational pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland and Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. Novartis manufactures drugs such as diclofenac among others.

For information on career opportunities, visit here