The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 17 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.17% to close at 43,839.08 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N40.06 billion to close at N23.878 trillion, while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 2.6%. The stock market has advanced by 1,122.64 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed negative at the end of the trading session driven, by changes in MTNN. Market breadth closed negative as NAHCO led 8 gainers, and 19 losers, topped by INTERBREW at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Banking, Consumer Goods, and Oil & Gas indexes down by 0.80%, 0.38%, and 0.35% respectively, while the NGX Insurance index grew by 0.30%. NGX Industrial remained unchanged.

Market indices

NGX ASI: 43,839.08 points

Previous ASI: 43912.64 points

% Day Change: 0.17%

% Y-t-D: 2.63%

Market cap (N): 23.877 trillion

Volume: 161,076,046

Value (N): 3.47 billion

Deals: 4,258

NGX top ASI gainers

NAHCO up + 9.88% to close at N9.88

COURTVILLE up + 8.70% to close at N8.70

NEM up + 6.67% to close at N6.67

FIDELITYBK up +9.88% to close at N2.44

TRANSCORP up + 8.70% to close at N1.90

NGX top ASI losers

INTBREW down – 9.78% to close at N4.15

LIVESTOCK down – 9.73% to close at N1.02

JAPAULGOLD down – 9.68% to close at N0.28

ETI down – 9.55% to close at N9.95

CHAMS down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

Top 3 by volume

TRANSCORP – 33,788,369

ACCESSCORP – 18,448,707

STERLNBANK – 13,520,902

Top 3 by value

SEPLAT – N1,320,943,110.00

MTNN – N857,855,242.20

AIRTELAFRI – N166,317,023.00

