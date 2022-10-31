Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused on the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa, is pleased to announce that the Company’s 80% indirectly owned subsidiary, Accugas Limited, has won the Human Resources (“HR”) Best Practice Award for the Energy, Oil and Gas Sector at the 54th International Conference and Exhibitions of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (“CIPM”) which was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on 21 October 2022.

CIPM is the apex regulatory organisation for the practice of HR in Nigeria. CIPM’s other statutory mandate includes the determination of knowledge and skills to be attained by people seeking to become HR professionals, raising those standards from time to time, and enabling effective and impactful people management and organisational development in the associated areas.

According to the CIPM, the HR Best Practice Awards were established in 2012 to promote excellence in people management and organisational development. Another objective of the Awards was to celebrate professionals who strive to implement and embed best-in-class HR practices in their organisations. Key metrics for selecting the Award winners include demonstrated proof of positive business impact based on change, initiative, programme, or process improvement.

The CIPM International Conference and Exhibitions is the largest gathering of HR professionals in Africa. The 2022 event was attended by over 3000 practitioners from across the continent.

Yetunde Onabule, Head of Human Resources, Savannah Energy, Nigeria said:

“We would like to thank the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria for this prestigious award in recognition of our efforts to promote excellence in HR at Savannah Energy. Our people are our most important asset, and we consistently invest in developing our talent and to make Savannah the best place to work in Nigeria.”

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC is an AIM quoted British independent energy company focused on the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa and is active in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

Further information on Savannah Energy PLC can be found on the Company’s website: www.savannah-energy.com.