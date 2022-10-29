The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index declined by 1.09% in the week ended 28th September 2022.

This is according to the information in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 1.09% from 44,396.73 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 43,912.64 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N23.918 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 10.42% and a year-to-date gain of 2.80%.

Equity market performance

Some 598.817 million shares valued at N14.234 billion were traded during the week across 15,859 deals. The number is greater than the 938.020 million units of shares valued at N16.701 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 15,700 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 398.264 million shares valued at N2.219 billion traded in 8,247 deals; thereby contributing 66.51% and 15.59% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 37.514 million shares worth N49.503 million in 393 deals, while the ICT Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 30.708 million shares worth N8.383 billion in 1,218 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume are MBENEFITS, STERLNBANK, and FIDELITYBK accounted for 181.347 million shares worth N248.920 billion in 854 deals, contributing 30.28% and 1.75% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 13 indexes finished lower, while 4 indexes appreciated except for NGX ASeM and Growth Indices which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

RTBRISCOE PLC was up +17.86% to close at N0.33

BUACEMENT was up +12.90% to close at N70.00

FTNCOCOA was up +11.11% to close at N0.30

JAPAUL GOLD was up +10.71% to close at N0.31

SUNUASSUR was up +9.37% to close at N0.35

TOP LOSERS

NEM down – 15.16% to close at N3.75

HONYFLOUR down – 11.25% to close at N2.13

UNILEVER down – 10.42% to close at N10.75

DANGCEM down – 10.00% to close at N220.50

PHARMA-DEKO down – 9.76% to close at N1.85

Summary

Twenty-nine (29) equities appreciated during the week, lower than thirty-three (33) equities in the previous week.

On the flip side, thirty-one (31) equities depreciated in a price, higher than twenty-nine (29) in the previous week.

Meanwhile, ninety-seven (97) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-five (95) equities recorded in the previous week.