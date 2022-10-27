The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 52 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.52% to close at 44,625.18 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N127.77 billion to close at N24.306 trillion, while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 4.47%. The stock market has advanced by 1,908.74 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed negative at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as REGALINS led 12 gainers, with 9 losers, topped by PHARMDEKO at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 1 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with the NGX Insurance index down by 0.98%, while the NGX banking and Consumer Goods indices grew by 1.11% and 0.01 respectively. Similarly, NGX Oil & Gas and Industrial remained unchanged

Market indices

NGX ASI: 44,625.18 points

Previous ASI: 44,859.78 points

% Day Change: 0.52%

% Y-t-D: 4.47%

Market Cap (N): 24.306 trillion

Volume: 150,973,185

Value (N): 1.55 billion

Deals: 2,998

NGX top ASI gainers

REGALINS up +8.70% to close at N0.25

SOVRENINS up +8.00% to close at N0.27

JAPAULGOLD up + 7.41% to close at N0.29

CORNERST up +4.17% to close at N0.50

UACN up +4.07% to close at N8.95

NGX top ASI losers

PHARMDEKO down – 9.76% to close at N1.89

LINKASSURE down – 9.30% to close at N0.39

WAPIC down – 8.33% to close at N0.33

ABCTRANS down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

AIICO down – 3.45% to close at N0.56

Top 3 by volume

MBENEFIT – 47,845,747

PHARMDEKO – 22,636,950

TRANSCORP – 8,978,350

Top 3 by value

AIRTELAFRI – N 573,527,946.50

MTNN – N 340,681,782.10

GTCO – N 102,308,602.85

