Sequel to a proposal by the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) for a ban on the consumption of animal skin known locally as ponmo, there has been a nationwide verbal fightback by local consumers and traders of the commodity.

Recall that a month ago, the Director-General of NILEST, Muhammad Yakubu, argued that banning ponmo consumption in the country would help to revive Nigeria’s comatose leather industry.

He stated that the habit of eating animal skin, which has no nutritional value, should be stopped to save the industry and boost the nation’s economy.

Why do some Nigerians consume animal hides?

There is no gainsaying the fact that Nigerians’ appetite for animal hides has limited the country’s ability to produce and export leather. Consequently, Nigeria is losing millions of dollars in potential export earnings. This begs the question – why do Nigerians prefer to eat their animal hides?

Well, there are several reasons why. For one, animal hides appeal to a sizable percentage of the population whose purchasing power has been on a steady decline due to high inflation and other negative macroeconomic factors.

Also, some people consume animal hides because of their supposed health benefits. Contrary to popular belief that animal hides have no health benefits, some health experts consider them a healthy alternative to beef. For example, 100g of boiled thick cow skin contains about 224.65kcal of energy, 6.80g of carbohydrate, about 43.9g of water, 46.9g of protein, 1.09g of fat, and 0.02g of fibre. It also contains small amounts of calcium (61mg), iron (4.3mg), magnesium (12mg), phosphorus (36mg), and Zinc (6.79mg).

Local consumption of ponmo versus leather exports

Although there are only scanty up-to-date data available, the value of animal hides produced in Nigeria (both locally consumed and exported) was estimated at $3 billion, according to BusinessDay.

The West African Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) estimates that the annual trade value of leather products at $130 billion. Nigeria is missing out on this opportunity, even though it has the potential to increase its share of that pie. The local consumption of ponmo is in the way of that potential.

WACOMP had earlier proposed a balance that can enable Nigeria to serve both its local and foreign markets optimally, to ensure the country maintains consistency in supplying animal hides to European and Asian markets.

Interestingly, Nigerian leather is ranked among the highest quality globally, according to WACOMP. Despite the quality of Nigeria’s leader, the country is a net exporter of raw hides and skins, including semi-processed leather. Ironically, Nigeria is also a net importer of finished leather products with total imports of about $500 million worth of leather products annually.

Most of Nigeria’s leather undergoes value addition abroad before they are sent back to the country in the form of finished goods-bags, shoes, wallets, belts, etc. How much the country earns, as a result, has been declining progressively over the years. See the graph below.

According to Trading Economics, Nigeria’s exports of raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather were S$92.18 Million in 2021. Economists weigh in

Economists say adding value to locally produced hide should be the focus of NILEST, not legislation to ban the consumption of ponmo. NILEST was established to promote leather production as provided in the Agricultural Research Institute Act of 1975. The institute researches the production of leather and the utilization of local tanning materials in the country.

The Chief Executive of Anthill Concepts Limited, Dr. Emeka Okengwu told Nairametrics that NILEST should be focused on improving animal yield and infrastructure to process leather, policy, and culture on slaughtering.

He said the government should adopt ranching and build infrastructure around the ranches for optimal yield.

He said if the government bans ponmo consumption today, how much would it be able to process with allied demand on energy, storage, and infrastructure?

Also speaking with Nairametrics, the CEO of the Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) Dr. Muda Yusuf, said it was not appropriate to call for the ban of ponmo. He said it is unfair and insensitive to call for a ban on something that is produced locally. He added that it is even more insensitive because ponmo is consumed more by the poor than the rich.

According to Yusuf, those who produce animal hides reserve have the choice to sell to whomever they wish to sell to. In other words, sales should be determined by market forces.

Currently, hides are mainly used for footwear, upholstery, and leather goods; skins are used for clothing, particularly as coats, gloves, leather goods, and footwear. It is also used for bookbinding.

What you should know

With about 61 million units , Nigeria has the largest resource of goatskin and kidskin in Africa representing 46% and 18% of the total in West Africa and Africa, respectively

Italy and Spain are the largest destinations of Nigerian leather.

Asides from the logistics segment, the leather processing sector employs over 750,000 workers with about 500,000 workers in the finished leather goods secto r