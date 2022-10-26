There are reports of a fire outbreak at the national headquarters of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in the Yaba area of Lagos.

According to Channels Television, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident, explaining that the fire was caused by a power surge in one of the offices, which immediately went wild.

What LASEMA is saying

A statement by LASEMA said seven people that were trapped in the building were successfully rescued. The statement further noted that the agency was carrying out a post-disaster assessment and staff headcount.

“Upon arrival at the aforementioned location, a section of the WAEC HQ multi-storey building was found to be on fire. Further investigations revealed that the fire started on the 3rd floor of the 12-storey building due to a power surge.

“A total of seven female staff of the Corporation were trapped on the 5th and 7th floors and were safely evacuated due to the swift response of the Rescue team on the ground. The fire has also been put off and dampening down concluded.

“The combined efforts of the Agency’s team alongside the Agency’s Paramedics, LASG FIRE, FED FIRE, UNILAG FIRE, LASAMBUS, and LASTMA are on the ground to ensure a swift recovery. Recovery operation ongoing,” the statement said.

This is a developing story…