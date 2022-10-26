Applications have opened for FCMB Flexxtern 6.0, an internship programme by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) that provides young Nigerian graduates aged 18-30 with paid work experience.

30 lucky individuals will be chosen for a 3-month paid internship and a free 1-day career training session with participation certificates.

The purpose of the programme is to empower young people and make a difference in their lives by setting them up for career growth.

How to participate

Upload a 45-second YouTube video with the hashtag #FCMBFlexxtern, explaining why you deserve to be one of the FCMB Flexxterns. Then visit the application page, click on “participate”, then fill out the registration form with the link to your YouTube video.

Share your entry’s link with your friends and ask them to vote for you. The more votes you have, the more likely you are to win.

News continues after this ad

Eligibility

Applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of admission into the contest. At the time of application, the applicant must either be a recent graduate who is not younger than 18 or older than 30.

Candidates must hold a B.A, B.Sc., OND, or HND at the time of registration, or an equivalent degree.

News continues after this ad

The applicant must be a recent graduate who completed their studies in one of the following academic fields not later than July 2022:

Arts, Law & Humanities

Social Sciences

Applied Sciences

Engineering

Prizes earned in the contest are non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.

Following the contest, educational/other credentials will be vetted and can be used by FCMB or any of its partners.

FCMB maintains the right to place Flexxterns with partner organizations based on availability, as selecting a preferred industry during the application process does not guarantee placement.

FCMB shall not be held liable for any additional involvement in placements with partner organizations following the internship period.

About Flexxtern

First City Monument Bank is a financial institution that launched the #FCMBFlexxtern campaign in collaboration with other prestigious institutions in Nigeria. By offering internship opportunities and access to a mentorship network through partner organizations, the bank hopes to empower young people.

Apply here